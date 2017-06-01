Man released from jail after officer-involved shootings taken into custody again in NE Portland

Surveillance image of suspect in northeast Portland. (Images released by Portland Police Bureau)

Michael Ervin Grubbe and BB gun recovered near scene of officer-involved shooting in northeast Portland. (Images released by Portland Police Bureau)

A man who was arrested and released from jail after a manhunt and officer-involved shootings in northeast Portland was taken into custody again a few days later, according to police.

Officers responded to Northeast 118th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon on a report of a man trying to force his way into his mother's home.

Michael Ervin Grubbe, 51, was found at the scene carrying a metal pipe and scissors, according to police. He dropped the items and was taken into custody by officers.

Detectives interviewed Grubbe and he was placed on an officer hold and taken to a Portland hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Grubbe was previously arrested Sunday night in northeast Portland.

Police responded to East Burnside and Cesar Chavez Boulevard at 6:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a man walking around the neighborhood with a handgun.

Shots were fired by officers in two separate instances at Grubbe before he was finally taken into custody at around 5 p.m. near Northeast 35th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.

Detectives said a realistic-looking replica gun was recovered near the scene of the second encounter between Grubbe and officers. The gun was identified as a Umarex 40 XP CO2 BB gun with a metal slide and a 19-round magazine.

Detectives also obtained video of Grubbe walking in the neighborhood with what appears to be a black handgun.

Based on information learned during the ongoing investigation, detectives said they believe Grubbe pointed the replica gun at officers, leading to the shootings.

Grubbe was not injured by the gunfire.

Grubbe was booked into jail on three outstanding misdemeanor trespassing warrants Sunday night and released from jail early Monday morning.

When the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for review.

The involved officers were identified Thursday as Officer Matt Jacobsen, a two-year veteran of the force, Officer Matt Brown, a four-year veteran, and Officer Sara Fox, an 18-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau.

The officers were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

