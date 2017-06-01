Deputies ID 76-year-old Woodburn woman killed in crash with Amtrak train

Deputies have identified the 76-year-old woman who was killed in a crash with an Amtrak train in Marion County on Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the area of Blackberry Lane Northeast and Highway 99E near Hubbard at 7:11 p.m.

Deputies said Natalia Molodih of Woodburn was driving on the private road that intersects with the tracks when the collision occurred.

The tracks are controlled by a stop sign. The track speed in the area is 79 mph.

Molodih was pronounced dead at the scene. One passenger on the train was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said they do not believe they will ever be able to determine what led to the crash and said there is no evidence it was anything more than a tragic accident.

"The thoughts and prayers of the sheriff's office are with Ms. Molodih's family during this difficult time," according to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The Amtrak train was heading south from Seattle to Eugene with 48 passengers on board.

