Sheriff: Chase suspects crash car2go car, pistol thrown out window found by K-9

Image of car2go car involved in chase and crash on Highway 224. (Image: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

Two people shooting a handgun on PGE property toward Highway 224 led deputies on a chase in a car2go car before crashing and rolling the car in Clackamas County, according to deputies.

Deputies were called out to the 33000 block of Southeast Faraday Road in Estacada at 10:50 p.m. May 23.

Witnesses said a man and woman were drinking beer on PGE property, looking into the powerhouse and eventually started shooting a gun.

Deputies said when they arrived, the suspects got into a car2go ride-sharing Mercedes sedan and drove away.

A chase lasting more than 16 minutes ensued eastbound on Highway 224 toward the Ripplebrook Ranger Station.

During the chase, deputies said something was thrown out of the window of the suspect vehicle.

The driver eventually lost control near Milepost 47 at 11:21 p.m. and the car rolled onto its top.

Francisco Javier Ortiz Jr., 22, and Chelsea Carillo Grey, 19, were taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

K-9 Vito searched the area where something was thrown from the suspect vehicle and located a pistol in the roadway and a cylinder to that pistol in thick tall grass alongside the highway.

The case is currently being prepared for presentation to a grand jury by the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office.

