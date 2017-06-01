Biketown ‘peddling’ to new neighborhoods with expansion

The Biketown bicycle-sharing program in Portland is not even a year old, but the popular service is already expanding.

Portland Bureau of Transportation officials announced Thursday that Biketown will add three new areas of the city to the program.

Ainsworth Street to Northeast 33rd was added to Biketown’s GPS coverage area that tracks the bikes, and other new areas include north Portland, where the program will extend west to North Gay Avenue, and in southeast Portland, where the service area is being shifted to include Brooklyn’s Main Street District and east of Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Transportation leaders met with local business leaders on Alberta Street Thursday morning to celebrate the expansion and add the Biketown stickers to public bike racks.

Alberta Main Street spokesman James Armstrong said he’s excited the program will be more readily accessible to neighbors and hopes that more people will visit the area to shop and dine.

Biketown is a partnership between the city of Portland and Motivate, Inc. with sponsorship by Nike that launched in July of last year.

The program has a thousand bikes, and since its inception, nearly 60,000 users have together peddled nearly a half-million miles.

