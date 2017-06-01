Oregon lawmakers react to Trump's withdrawal from Paris climate agreement

President Donald Trump announcing the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris climate change agreement.

Oregon lawmakers reacted quickly and angrily to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate change agreement.

Trump on Thursday announced the fulfillment of a campaign pledge to abandon the Paris accord, the world's chief effort to combat global climate change.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown released a statement saying climate change poses the greatest threat to Oregon's environment, economy and way of life.

Climate change threatens Oregon’s economy & future. It's irresponsible to deny these real-world implications. https://t.co/jCja6xyEAj pic.twitter.com/cdgxNXCJoY — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) June 1, 2017

It is irresponsible for the president to deny these real-world implications. But I will continue to work with leaders on the West Coast, across the country, and around the world to address the challenge of climate change. While Oregon is a small state, we can play a huge role in finding innovative solutions to preserve our natural resources, reduce carbon, and create a cleaner, and greener energy mix of the future. –Gov. Kate Brown.

Other Oregon lawmakers weighed in on the decision with a flurry of statements released Thursday afternoon.

Withdrawing from #ParisAgreement will move us closer to irreparable damage to our planet’s health and our nation’s credibility. — Suzanne Bonamici (@RepBonamici) June 1, 2017

President Trump's about-face on the Paris Agreement weakens our international standing and further endangers our planet. Air and water pollution don't recognize international borders. The President either fails to understand the importance of the Paris Agreement, or he is purposefully making short-sighted decisions that will cause harm to the health of our communities. Make no mistake; his withdrawal will move us closer to irreparable damage to our planet's health and our nation's credibility. –U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici.

Leaving this landmark agreement is a decision to surrender our climate leadership (& the economic opportunities that come w/ it) to China. — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) June 1, 2017

Oregonians, Californians and Washingtonians understand the need to act now. That's why I'm leading my colleagues in urging the governors of these states to redouble our efforts to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. If Trump won't provide climate leadership, then the West Coast will. Leaving the Paris Climate Accord is indefensible. It is a reckless decision by Trump that will subject the world to rising sea levels, stronger storms, and harsher droughts. Protecting the environment is a challenge that we must embrace fully as a moral responsibility to fellow creatures that share our planet, to vulnerable human populations who contribute the least to climate change but will suffer the most, and to our children and future generations. -U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer

Trump’s shortsighted, extremist strategy on #ParisAgreement threatens to put American leadership at a disadvantage for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/YtW3I79JiQ — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) June 1, 2017

This decision may be a win for Steve Bannon and Scott Pruitt and those who share their extremist views, but it's a loss for everyone else. If completed, Trump's withdrawal from the Paris agreement will put the United States in the company of only two other nations on earth that do not belong to the pact: Nicaragua, which believes the agreement doesn't go far enough, and Syria, which is in the midst of a horrific civil war. "The American business community, including 58 Fortune 500 CEOs, strongly supports the Paris agreement. These businesses know that withdrawing will cede American leadership on the world stage, and diminish American economic opportunity. If we don't aggressively lead the clean energy revolution, other nations will beat us-and they will capture the rewards in growing jobs and prosperity. –U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley

Trump's withdrawal from the #ParisAgreement will leave America sicker & poorer. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 1, 2017

Trump’s decision to backtrack on America’s commitment to fight climate change will further damage our environment and leave Americans sicker and poorer. Almost every other country in the world knows that climate change is one of the major challenges of our time and has signed up to do something about it. The United States must be part of the solution and keep its seat at the global decision-making table. Rejecting the Paris Agreement weakens American leadership abroad and makes it harder for U.S. businesses to compete. By reversing the United States’ obligation to fight climate change in partnership with the rest of the world, the Trump administration is putting a bullseye on American exporters and the jobs they support. -U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden

Greg Walden, Oregon's only Republican U.S. representative, also released a statement Thursday afternoon.

The United States leads the world in energy innovation, driven by a robust and competitive free market that is producing more affordable, reliable, and efficient energy than ever before. Technological developments in all forms of energy generation, combined with new information and communication technologies have the ability to produce even better outcomes for consumers and the environment. These innovations and increased domestic energy production are among the reasons that our CO2 emissions are in steady decline and lower today than they were in 1994. The technologies creating these benefits will continue to be driven by consumer demand and market forces, and the Energy and Commerce Committee will seek to ensure that states and regulators utilize their proper authorities to deliver energy that is affordable, reliable, secure, and efficient. We remain committed to modernizing our energy infrastructure, updating energy programs of the past, and putting consumer interests first. Doing this, we can develop solid, sustainable public policy that supports both a strong economy and clean environment. -U.S. Rep. Greg Walden

