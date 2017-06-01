Police arrest murder suspects for deadly 2015 shooting of Seattle man in NE Portland

Deadly shooting scene near Northeast Dekum Street and Claremont Avenue in April 2015. (Source: KPTV)

After an investigation of more than two years, police said two men are now facing murder charges for the shooting of a Seattle man in northeast Portland.

Officers responded to Northeast Dekum Street and Claremont Avenue near Woodlawn City Park at 12:18 a.m. April 14, 2015 after reports of gunshots and a person down in a parking lot.

D'Andre Dickerson, 24, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Dickerson's last known address was in Seattle. Family members said he was about to start college and had just celebrated his son's sixth birthday.

On Wednesday, Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives arrested 31-year-old Gary Lonell Black Jr. on charges of murder, felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation.

A second suspect, Cortez Treandre Wade, was also indicted for murder. He was already in federal custody on unrelated charges.

A booking photo of Wade was not available Thursday afternoon.

Police have not released a motive in this case.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Michele Michaels at 503-823-0692 or michele.michaels@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.