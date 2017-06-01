Man who shot girl on I-84 in road rage incident sentenced to 5 years in prison

A man who fired a shot at a car and hit a girl on Interstate 84 in a road rage incident has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Joshua Eric Constantine, 32, was arrested in December 2016. He pleaded guilty to charge of third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon last week.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and three years post-prison supervision Tuesday.

The incident began when a woman said she was on the highway near 60th Avenue and a minivan that was swerving in and out of traffic nearly caused her to crash.

The woman attempted to drive close enough to get the van's license plate information while a passenger attempted to capture video of the minivan.

The passenger said she saw Constantine, the driver of the minivan, point a gun at them and fire a shot.

An 8-year-old girl was shot in the leg. Another child in the backseat was not hurt.

Police said a bullet hole was found near the rear passenger side door of the car and a bullet was located in the back seat.

Witnesses said Constantine cut across all lanes of traffic after the shooting and took the 82nd Avenue exit.

Police stopped Constantine at Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street.

A probable cause affidavit states a detective spoke to a woman who is the second registered owner of the minivan and learned Constantine owns two pistols. The woman told police the guns are usually kept on a stand next to their TV, according to the affidavit, but at that time they were missing.

Court documents state Constantine takes medication for depression and uses marijuana and alcohol daily, but he stated he had not used either since the previous night.

Constantine has no known prior criminal history, according to court records.

Constantine initially faced charges of second-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless driving.

Constantine explained the incident from his perspective outside the courtroom last week. .

"Originally I was driving pretty poorly in traffic, and then I was attacked, and then I just panicked and drew my gun," he said. "The escalation was my fault, I just panicked and in the panic I did something stupid."

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.