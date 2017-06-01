Flags to fly at half-staff in Oregon to honor MAX train stabbing victims, survivors

Gov. Kate Brown has ordered flags across Oregon to fly at half-staff in honor of the victims and survivors of the deadly stabbings on a MAX train in northeast Portland.

Flags will be lowered from sunrise Friday to sunset Monday to coincide with the funeral services for 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and 53-year-old Ricky John Best.

Meche and Best were killed at the Hollywood Transit Center on Friday. Police said Jeremy Joseph Christian viciously attacked the men when they attempted to intervene as Christian yelled racial and religious slurs at two young women on the train.

Micah Fletcher, 21, survived the attack.

Christian made repeated outbursts during his first court appearance Tuesday. He is facing charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.

"Hate and discrimination have no place in Oregon, and we must commit to keeping our communities welcoming and our hearts open to all who call our state home. I commend the incredibly brave and selfless acts of Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, Rick Best, and Micah Fletcher. They stepped up for their fellow Oregonians and demonstrated honor and bravery in a moment of bitter intolerance. My sincerest condolences go out to the families of all impacted by the attack. The Portland community and entire State of Oregon hold them in our thoughts and prayers," according to a statement from Brown.

The lowered flags will including those on the Fremont Bridge.

The Oregon Department of Transportation did not lower the flags for Memorial Day due to concerns of asbestos from a massive warehouse fire under the bridge on May 14.

The asbestos concerns prompted ODOT to prohibit workers from using the bridge's archway.

ODOT crews will now wear authorized protective gear that will allow them to safely climb through the arch Friday to lower the flags.

