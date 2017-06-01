Affidavit: Couple left baby in unlocked hot truck while they ate at Woodland restaurant

A Woodland couple is accused of leaving their 11-month-old baby in an unlocked hot pickup while they ate at a restaurant for an hour, according to court documents.

Woodland police responded to a restaurant on the 1100 block of Lewis River Road at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

A woman called police to report finding a young child left unattended in a pickup.

The caller, a registered nurse, said she and her husband were leaving after eating dinner and waited for around 40 minutes with the child, but his parents did not show up.

About an hour had passed before the suspects, identified as Dylan Wenger, 22, and Megan Wenger, 23, came out to the truck, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states the Wengers told police they left the boy in the truck because he was sleeping and they were concerned he would be cranky if they woke him up.

The temperature outside was 80 degrees, according to court documents, and the child was wet with sweat due to the heat.

A probable cause affidavit states the boy had no access to fluids and was "obviously overheated."

Police said the suspects could not see the truck, which was unlocked with the windows down, and could not have seen if someone would have abducted or harmed their child.

Court documents state Dylan Wenger had been drinking at the restaurant.

Both Dylan and Megan Wenger were cited to appear in court on charges of reckless endangerment and leaving a child unattended at a liquor sales establishment. Their first court date is scheduled for June 6.

