Oregon State baseball odds-on favorite to win as they prepare for regionals in Corvallis

It's the eve of the postseason for the top-seeded Oregon State Beaver baseball team.

Ten years since winning the second of their back-to-back national titles, the Beavers are the odds-on favorites to claim the pennant once more. Their road to Omaha is paved through Goss Stadium, a place the Pac-12 Champions lost just once this season.

After posting a regular season school record, 49-4, the Beavers earned the right to host throughout the NCAA tournament back to the College World Series.

Winners of a nation-best 16 straight, OSU opens with Holy Cross Friday at 8 p.m.

Nebraska and Yale are the other two schools in this weekends double-elimination regional.

OSU nearly swept through the conference awards on Thursday.

All-American second baseman Nick Madrigal was the Pac-12's defensive and overall Player of the Year. First team all-American Luke Heimlich is the top pitcher. He and his sub-one earned run average will start Saturday. Jake Thompson starts Friday.

Meanwhile, Head Coach Pat Casey collected his fifth Coach of the Year honor.

After getting knocked out at home as the No. 1 seed in 2014, Casey knows nothing is a given in the NCAA tournament.

"Tournaments are tournaments, that's why you look around and see anybody can beat anybody on any given day and we certainly understand that we feel like we are on level ground with everybody," said Casey.

So where does Casey stash all of his Coach of the Year awards?

"I don't know to be honest with you. I don't know what I do with them, they are somewhere. They are just a reflection of a bunch of good players is what that is," said Casey.

Win three and the Beavers advance to host next weeks Super Regionals ahead of the College World Series.

