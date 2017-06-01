Surveillance images released in search for driver who fired shot, injured woman on Hwy 30

Police are searching for a driver who fired a shot at a truck and injured a woman on Highway 30 near Columbia City.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance images that include the suspect vehicle. The pickup is in the background, upper portion, of the photos.

It is a full-size pickup that is maroon or burgundy in color with a silver or white strip down the side.

The shooting occurred at 3:40 p.m. June 1 near Milepost 33.

A 36-year-old woman said she was driving a Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup eastbound on Highway 30 when the driver of another pickup traveling west pointed a semi-automatic pistol at her truck.

The victim said one round was fired and hit her windshield. The woman was struck in the face by glass fragments and went to the hospital due to glass possibly in her eyes.

A 40-year-old man in the truck was not injured.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this case is asked to contact Sgt. Luke Schwartz at 800-452-7888.

