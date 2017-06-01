Wanted: Driver shot at pickup, injured woman on Hwy 30 near Columbia City

Police are searching for a driver who fired a shot at a truck and injured a woman on Highway 30 near Columbia City.

The shooting occurred at 3:40 p.m. Thursday near Milepost 33.

A 36-year-old woman said she was driving a Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup eastbound on Highway 30 when the driver of another pickup traveling west pointed a semi-automatic pistol at her truck.

The victim said one round was fired and hit her windshield. The woman was struck in the face by glass fragments and went to the hospital due to glass possibly in her eyes.

A 40-year-old man in the truck was not injured.

The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon, single cab, full-size pickup. The make and model are not known.

No other details were released about the investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this case is asked to contact Sgt. Luke Schwartz at 800-452-7888.

