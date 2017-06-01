‘Wonder Woman’ looks to break the superhero mold this weekend

The highly anticipated "Wonder Woman" movie arrives in theaters Thursday night with “Fast and the Furious” vet Gal Gadot starring as the Amazon heroine.

The character debuted just over 75 years ago on comic book pages, and it will be Gadot’s second time out as Diana Prince following last year’s "Batman Versus Superman: Dawn of Justice."

Gadot and her co-stars feel the movie is more than the latest in the superhero genre.

"The movie is a superhero movie and it's packed with action and spectacles and all of the big "wowzies" things, but it was really important for us to convey a message,” she said. “To remind people about, good things like love and hopefulness and things that we tend to forget that maybe now we if we remember them more, and acceptance and compassion if we have that more, we'll have a better society."

Co-star Chris Pine thinks it has taken a long time this movie to be made, but that the film will deliver on what so many audiences have been looking for with the genre.

"Now that our culture is fixated on the superhero genre, it, it has taken quite a bit of time,” he said. “I think we made a really, really good movie. Should it have happened earlier? Probably."

Director Patty Jenkins wants fans to know how seriously she took her job behind the lens.

"It's one (job) I took incredibly seriously because I know how much it matters and I'm a fan myself,” she said. “And so living up to giving her a great film that she deserves is not a task I take lightly."

MORE's executive producer Janie Rios screened the film and said it was the perfect mix of what you want in a superhero movie: backstory, action and build-up.

The writers did a great job on showing Diana's naïveté as a person experiencing the world for the first time, and Janie said that for all of you who grew up loving Wonder Woman, the movie does not disappoint!

