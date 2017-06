Andy Cohen is bringing a little 1980s nostalgia back to television with the return of the show "Love Connection."

The purpose of "Love Connection" was to match single people with compatible partners. MORE had the chance to interview Cohen about what it was like hosting the reboot.

He also talks about his last trip to the Rose City.

Be sure to catch "Love Connection" Thursdays on FOX 12.

