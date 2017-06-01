Chef in My Garden highlights organic growers around Portland

The weather is warming up, and that means it's time for Portland's Chef in My Garden 2017.

Several of Portland's top chefs and local wineries will be serving delicious dinners in beautiful private gardens throughout the city.

The dinners benefit Growing Gardens, a social services organization dedicated to promoting organic food gardening in Portland homes, schools and facilities.

Chef in My Garden 2017 will hold six events throughout the summer. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Growing-Gardens.org.

