Police catch suspect accused of stealing wedding ring, backpack from man killed on MAX train

MAX stabbing victims (left to right): Ricky John Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher

Surveillance image of theft suspect accused of stealing MAX train stabbing victim Ricky Best's wedding ring and backpack. (Images released by Portland Police Bureau)

Police have caught the suspect accused of stealing a wedding ring and a backpack from a man who was stabbed and killed on a MAX train in northeast Portland.

Homicide detectives released surveillance images and asked for the public's help Thursday night tracking down the theft suspect.

By 7 a.m. Friday, police reported that the suspect had been apprehended.

The suspect's name and details of his arrest were not immediately released, but the Portland Police Bureau on Twitter stated, "Great job Portland!"

Suspect in theft of property from Ricky Best has been apprehended. More details released soon. Great job Portland! pic.twitter.com/LwOXxTdnpT — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 2, 2017

Investigators said the man stole personal items from Ricky John Best. Police said Best, 53, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, were attacked and killed by Jeremy Joseph Christian at the Hollywood Transit Center on Friday.

Witnesses said Best, Meche and 21-year-old Micah Fletcher attempted to intervene as Christian used racial and religious slurs against two young women on the train. Fletcher survived the stabbing.

Police said the theft suspect was caught by a surveillance camera leaving the MAX train carrying Best's black backpack in his right hand.

The contents of the backpack included personal items important to the Best family, according to officers.

The suspect was carrying a second backpack in his left hand, but it is not known if that backpack belonged to him either.

