Police catch suspect accused of stealing wedding ring, backpack - KPTV - FOX 12

Police catch suspect accused of stealing wedding ring, backpack from man killed on MAX train

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance image of theft suspect accused of stealing MAX train stabbing victim Ricky Best's wedding ring and backpack. (Images released by Portland Police Bureau) Surveillance image of theft suspect accused of stealing MAX train stabbing victim Ricky Best's wedding ring and backpack. (Images released by Portland Police Bureau)
MAX stabbing victims (left to right): Ricky John Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher MAX stabbing victims (left to right): Ricky John Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police have caught the suspect accused of stealing a wedding ring and a backpack from a man who was stabbed and killed on a MAX train in northeast Portland.

Homicide detectives released surveillance images and asked for the public's help Thursday night tracking down the theft suspect.

By 7 a.m. Friday, police reported that the suspect had been apprehended.

The suspect's name and details of his arrest were not immediately released, but the Portland Police Bureau on Twitter stated, "Great job Portland!" 

Investigators said the man stole personal items from Ricky John Best. Police said Best, 53, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, were attacked and killed by Jeremy Joseph Christian at the Hollywood Transit Center on Friday.

Witnesses said Best, Meche and 21-year-old Micah Fletcher attempted to intervene as Christian used racial and religious slurs against two young women on the train. Fletcher survived the stabbing.  

Police said the theft suspect was caught by a surveillance camera leaving the MAX train carrying Best's black backpack in his right hand.

The contents of the backpack included personal items important to the Best family, according to officers.

The suspect was carrying a second backpack in his left hand, but it is not known if that backpack belonged to him either.

FOX 12 will continue to update this story as more information is released. 

MORE:
MAX train murder suspect makes repeated outbursts in court
Stabbing survivor describes pain, hope to move forward
Court documents show MAX murder suspect's criminal past
Target of hate speech on MAX train speaks out
Video shows MAX stabbing suspect on prior rant
Son remembers father killed in MAX train stabbing
Iraq War veteran saves MAX stabbing victim

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.