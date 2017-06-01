Police searching for man who stole wedding ring, backpack from man killed on MAX train

MAX stabbing victims (left to right): Ricky John Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher

Surveillance image of theft suspect accused of stealing MAX train stabbing victim Ricky Best's wedding ring and backpack. (Images released by Portland Police Bureau)

Police are searching for the suspect who stole a wedding ring and a backpack from a man who was stabbed and killed on a MAX train in northeast Portland.

Homicide detectives released surveillance images and asked for the public's help Thursday night tracking down the theft suspect.

Investigators said he stole personal items from Ricky John Best. Police said Best, 53, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, were attacked and killed by Jeremy Joseph Christian at the Hollywood Transit Center on Friday.

Witnesses said Best, Meche and 21-year-old Michal Fletcher attempted to intervene as Christian used racial and religious slurs against two young women on the train. Fletcher survived the stabbing.

Police said the theft suspect was caught by a surveillance camera leaving the MAX train carrying Best's black backpack in his right hand.

The contents of the backpack include personal items important to the Best family, according to officers.

The theft suspect is described as a white man with blond hair and a mullet haircut. He was wearing a black Nike-Jordan brand baseball cap, a black T-shirt with an image of Marilyn Monroe and an American flag, black shorts and black shoes.

The suspect was carrying a second backpack in his left hand, but it is not known if that backpack belongs to him either.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the location of Best's backpack or wedding ring is urged to contact Detective Mitch Hergert at mitch.hergert@portlandoregon.gov.

"If the suspect in this theft would like to turn himself in to police, he is encouraged to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333, or go to Central Precinct where officers will accept his surrender," according to the Portland Police Bureau.

