Package theft victim believes thief followed UPS truck right to his SW Portland home

A thief was caught on camera in the middle of the day taking a package off the porch of a southwest Portland home.

The homeowner was home at the time of the theft and believes the suspect followed the UPS truck right to his home.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Richard Zehr says he heard someone running down his front steps as he sat inside his home waiting for a package.

Zehr says his surveillance camera shows UPS drop off a package and then 14 minutes later, a man is seen running up the front steps. The suspect grabs the package and a hand cart, then runs back down the steps.

After Zehr heard the noise of someone running down his steps, he went outside and saw the suspect jump into the passenger side of a silver car with the package in his hand.

Zehr says this is the first time anyone has stolen from him and he's hoping it will be the last.

"The guy had tattoos, a half sleeve on his right, tattoos on the back of his left hand. And his hairstyle, hair was pretty characteristic," said Zehr.

What was in the package? Zehr says it contained roll of bubble wrap.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Portland police.

