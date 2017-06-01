PSU hosting concert to honor MAX train stabbing victims, survivors

MAX stabbing victims (left to right): Ricky John Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher

Portland State University's School of Music is hosting a concert Friday night to honor the victims and survivors of last week's MAX train stabbing.

Micah Fletcher, who survived the stabbing, is a music student at PSU.

PSU said the concert will feature Brooklyn based singer-songwriter and NBC's "The Voice" semifinalist Amy Vachal. Vachal will make her debut with PSU students Miles Forte and Samantha Trulock, along with the PDX Collective Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

The PSU School of Music will also be collecting notes of support for Fletcher.

The concert will be held at Lincoln Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for general public and $7 for students and youth. People can purchase tickets by calling the PSU Box Officer at 503-725-3307 or online at pdx.edu/boxoffice.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.