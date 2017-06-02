Deputies searching for suspects who robbed Vancouver convenience store at gunpoint

Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help identifying two men who robbed a convenience store last Friday.

Deputies said on May 26 at 5:10 a.m., the opening clerk at EZ Mart, located at 9511 Northeast 76th Street, was robbed at gunpoint by two men.

The first suspect is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, shoulder length brown hair, thin build, with slight facial hair. He was wearing a red t-shirt and black pants. He used his right hand to present a black semi-automatic handgun, according to deputies.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, shaved head, medium build and clean shaven. He was wearing a black hoodie with red lettering on the sleeves, denim vest over the hoodie and khaki shorts.

CCSO said based on surveillance photos, deputies were able to conclude that the suspects were the same suspects from the Vancouver Police Department's earlier robbery at the Shell gas station located at Cascade Park Drive and 162nd Avenue.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Kennison at 360-989-7803.

