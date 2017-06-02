Portland apparel company spreading 'peace' following deadly MAX stabbings

A Portland apparel company is trying to bring hope and happiness back to the city reeling from last Friday's deadly stabbings on a MAX train.

On Thursday, Marcus Harvey, the owner of Portland Gear, had 175 turquoise t-shirts printed up that simply read "peace" across the front. He handed them out at the Hollywood Transit Center where a memorial continues to grow for Taliesin Namkai Meche, Ricky Best and Micah Fletcher.

"The word peace can mean so many different things to so many different people," Harvey said.

Harvey said he got a text from his aunt saying he should create a simple shirt with the word "peace" on it. Harvey says he came up with a design, contacted a local screen printer who made the shirts up in a matter hours he and several others were down at the MAX platform handing out the shirts.

"The color, the turquoise-aqua, we purposely did that because it was bright, it was symbolic of peace and tranquility," Harvey said.

The look and message have caught on on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram.

On Thursday, Harvey put the shirts up for sale on the company website.

"I just put it up this morning and it has just been going crazy," Harvey said. "We have probably sold 250 shirts online today, $6,000 or so."

All the proceeds from the shirts are going to the three men who stood up for the two young women police say were berated with hate speech on the MAX train.

"I'm trying to spread a little bit of positivity and light and make a few people smile, you know," Harvey said. "Just be nice, just smile at people, be nice and spread peace and try and do something good for the city and the world."

For more information, visit portlandgear.com/collections/products/products/peace-tee.

