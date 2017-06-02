Specialized pediatric wheelchair found in Gresham park

Gresham police said they recovered a pediatric wheelchair overnight Thursday. Now officers are working to see who is the owner.

Police said the wheelchair was found at Red Sunset Park sometime Thursday and was turned over to police.

Officers said it is possible the chair may belong to a Portland family whose 5-year-old child's pediatric wheelchair was stolen out of their 2004 Chevrolet Suburban in January.

Gresham police will be contacting the family Friday morning.

Anyone with information on the wheelchair or its owner is asked to call the Gresham Police Department.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.