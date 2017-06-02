Family of MAX stabbing suspect speaks out - KPTV - FOX 12

Family of MAX stabbing suspect speaks out

Jeremy Christian in court Tuesday. (KPTV) Jeremy Christian in court Tuesday. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The family of MAX stabbing suspect Jeremy Christian offered their thoughts and prayers to the victims' families Thursday, stating they are attempting to understand their son’s actions.

The Christian family’s statement was posted on their attorney’s website.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased; to the young women harassed; and to everyone who tried to protect these young women,” wrote family members.

Christian’s parents said they do not understand the acts of their son and are praying for those affected by his actions.

“We cannot begin to understand this senseless act. We abhor violence, racism and bigotry.”

Christian is accused of stabbing and killing two men and injuring a third who attempted to intervene after he began yelling hateful language at two young women on a MAX train on May 26.

The suspect made several outbursts during his first court appearance Tuesday. Christian shouted remarks like, “Death to the enemies of America. Leave this country if you hate our freedoms,” and “You call it terrorism. I call it patriotism.”

He is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, attempted murder, second-degree intimidation and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. 

