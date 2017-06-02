Rev. Jesse Jackson praises 'high moral calling' of MAX stabbing - KPTV - FOX 12

Rev. Jesse Jackson praises 'high moral calling' of MAX stabbing victims

Rev. Jesse Jackson in Portland on Friday (KPTV) Rev. Jesse Jackson in Portland on Friday (KPTV)
MAX stabbing victims (left to right): Ricky John Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher MAX stabbing victims (left to right): Ricky John Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher
Famed civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson was in Portland on Friday discussing the stabbing deaths of two men on a MAX train.

Jackson said he's horrified by what happened at the Hollywood Transit Center last week. He said when it comes to all the hate in the country, it's "acid rain and it comes from the top," referring to President Donald Trump.

Jackson attended a prayer breakfast at Augustana Lutheran Church on Friday morning with faith leaders from all around the metro area.

Prior to the prayer breakfast, Jackson discussed the bravery of the men who stood up to Jeremy Christian as he hurled racial slurs at two young women on a MAX train.

Ricky John Best, 53, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, were stabbed and killed. Micah Fletcher, 21, survived being stabbed.

Christian is facing charges including aggravated murder.

“They engaged in the Samaritan task. This is the real definition of Portland," Jackson said of the victims. "They deserve a statue in their honor because they went beyond the call of duty. They lost their lives to save someone else's life. That's a high moral calling.”

Jackson called on Trump to personally reach out to all the victims and their families. He also called on Portland to unite against hatred, asking people of all colors and faiths to come together for healing and the pursuit of justice for the victims of the MAX stabbings, as well as others who are targeted with racism and bigotry.

Jackson was scheduled to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Friday and attend a banquet in the city Friday night.

