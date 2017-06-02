Newberg winery brings together art and wine

The Willamette Valley is famous for its wine. But one Newberg winery is combining art with winemaking.

James Frey is the owner of Trisaetum Winery. Not only is Frey the head winemaker at Trisaetum, but the building also doubles as a gallery for his beautiful paintings.

Frey says he draws inspiration for his artwork from the winery itself. He even incorporated tangible objects like grape skins or vine leaves into his paintings.

Trisaetum Winery is located at 18401 NE Ribbon Ridge Road in Newberg.

