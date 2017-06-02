Police ID suspect accused of stealing wedding ring from finger of man killed on MAX train

MAX stabbing victims (left to right): Ricky John Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher

Surveillance image of theft suspect accused of stealing MAX train stabbing victim Ricky Best's wedding ring and backpack. (Images released by Portland Police Bureau)

Police have identified the suspect accused of stealing the wedding ring off the finger of a man who was stabbed and killed on a MAX train.

Police released surveillance images and asked for the public's help tracking down the theft suspect Thursday night.

Detectives said they received numerous tips that the suspect was often seen in the area of Interstate 84 and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

As officers began checking that area early Friday morning, a Domino's Pizza employee called to report seeing the suspect and said he was staying near the Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard overpass.

Officers went to the overpass near Northeast Halsey Street and located 51-year-old George Elwood Tschaggeny. At the time of his arrest, officers said Tschaggeny was wearing Ricky Best's wedding ring.

Best, 53, was one of two people killed at the Hollywood Transit Center last Friday.

Police said Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, were attacked and killed by Jeremy Joseph Christian at the Hollywood Transit Center on Friday.

Witnesses said Best, Meche and 21-year-old Micah Fletcher attempted to intervene as Christian used racial and religious slurs against two young women on the train. Fletcher survived the stabbing.

Based on the investigation, detectives believe Tschaggeny removed Best's wedding ring from his finger after the attack.

Tschaggeny is facing charges of second-degree theft, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree abuse of a corpse.

Police also recovered Best's stolen backpack from Tschaggeny, but some items were missing, including Best's wallet that contained phone numbers of longtime friends.

The wallet is described as being military-style camouflage in color.

Anyone with information about the location of Best's wallet and phone list is urged to contact Detective Michele Michaels at 503-823-0692 or michele.michaels@portlandoregon.gov.

