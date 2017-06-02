Hundreds gather at Hollywood Transit Center to honor victims of MAX stabbing

MAX stabbing victims (left to right): Ricky John Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher

People gathered at the Hollywood Transit Center on Friday for a moment of silence to honor the MAX train stabbing victims. (KPTV)

One week after three men were stabbed and two men were killed on a MAX train, hundreds of people gathered for a moment of silence at the Hollywood Transit Center to honor them.

TriMet asked the community to join in the moment of silence at noon Friday.

TriMet was joined by C-TRAN and the Portland Streetcar in observing the moment of silence.

MAX trains that were at or near stations remained stopped and buses pulled over, if it was safe to do so.

Around 550 buses and 47 trains were in service at noon.

Passengers and people at stations and stops were invited to observe one minute of quiet reflection in honor of the victims.

Big turnout here at Hollywood Station for @trimet moment of silence #portlandstabbing pic.twitter.com/bjSzOsfS9R — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) June 2, 2017

Last Friday, police said Jeremy Joseph Christian stabbed three men on a MAX train after they attempted to intervene in his use of slurs against two young women.

Ricky Best, 53, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, were killed. Micah Fletcher survived the attack.

"We all stand together as one to reject hate and offer this small tribute honoring the sacrifice made by Rick Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche as well as the actions of Micah Fletcher," according to a TriMet statement.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered flags across Oregon to fly at half-staff Friday through Monday to honor the victims.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.