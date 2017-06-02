Princesses of the Rose Court face final questions

The theme of this year's Portland Rose Festival is "Brilliant," and after weeks of community appearances, the 15 princesses of the Rose Court had their final judged event.

Thursday's luncheon was a question and answer session for the princesses and was the last event before the Rose Court Queen is selected.

After the questioning, judges met in a closed-door meeting to decide on the 2017 queen.

The princesses described their experience on the rose court thus far as empowering and exciting.

The selection and coronation will be announced just before the Grand Floral Parade on Saturday, June 10.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.