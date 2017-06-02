Princesses of the Rose Court face final questions

The theme of this year's Portland Rose Festival is "Brilliant," and after weeks of community appearances, the 15 princesses of the Rose Court had their final judged event.More >
During this year’s Cambia Portland Classic, a teenage professional golfer is looking to make history.More >
The Portland Rose Festival will soon be in full swing as Memorial Day Weekend always means the start of the annual festival.More >
A Beaverton team of Clydesdales and their owners will soon be strutting their stuff during the Grand Floral Parade as part of the 2017 Portland Rose Festival.More >
The Portland Rose Festival is a few weeks away, but the Rose Princesses are already carrying out their royal duties. Along with Unitus Community Credit Union, they have learned the joy of giving back.More >
The sun was out early in Portland Monday, and people were out and about soaking up the warm weather, including some dragon boat racers.More >
The official kickoff of the Portland Rose Festival is still a week away, but Friday the Rose Festival Court got help serve lunch to some customers at a local Elmer's.More >
It may be hard to believe, but Portland Rose Festival season is already here.More >
The Portland Rose Festival is celebrating a historic moment for Rip City fans by honoring the 1977 Portland Trail Blazers 40 years after their NBA championship run.More >
John "Elvis" Shroder has been named the Grand Marshal for the 2017 Portland General Electric/SOLVE Starlight Parade.More >
Homicide detectives released surveillance images and asked for the public's help Thursday night tracking down the theft suspect who stole from MAX train stabbing victim Ricky Best.More >
At the time of his arrest early Friday morning, Portland police officers said George Tschaggeny was wearing Ricky Best's stolen wedding ring.More >
It’s National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
A Woodland couple is accused of leaving their 11-month-old baby in an unlocked hot pickup while they ate at a restaurant for an hour, according to court documents.More >
An alleged scuffle between two 6-year-old boys at a kindergarten graduation party ended with a man being shot dead in Pennsylvania.More >
The family of MAX stabbing suspect Jeremy Christian offered their thoughts and prayers to the victim’s families Thursday, stating they are attempting to understand their son’s actions.More >
Tensions are running high in Portland’s Muslim community after the deadly MAX train attack last Friday, but now we’re learning of another case of hate speech directed toward a married Muslim couple.More >
The recent arrests and detentions of undocumented immigrants around Oregon has become a growing concern for the state's agriculture industry.More >
A thief was caught on camera in the middle of the day taking a package off the porch of a southwest Portland home.More >
When Lenore Thawley lost her 3-year-old son Hunter Zen to leukemia, she said it was the darkest moment of her life. But from the depths of her grief came a new mission – to help children suffering from cancer.More >
