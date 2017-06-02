Health advisory issued for Detroit Lake due to blue-green algae

A health advisory has been issued for Detroit Lake due to blue-green algae and the toxins they produce.

Detroit Lake is located about 46 miles southeast of Salem in Marion County.

Oregon health officials advise people that swallowing or inhaling water droplets as a result of swimming or high-speed water activities, such as water skiing and power boating, should be avoided in areas where blooms are identified.

Drinking water directly from a lake where a bloom is identified is especially dangerous. Exposure can produce symptoms similar to food poisoning.

Oregon health officials are asking people who draw in-home water directly from the affected area to use an alternative water source, because private treatment systems are not proven effective for removing algae toxins. However, they say public drinking water systems can reduce algae toxins through proper filtration and disinfection.

Detroit Lake remains open and people are encouraged to visit the lake and enjoy activities such as fishing, camping, hiking, biking, picnicking, bird watching, and boating at low speeds, but any activities that might cause ingestion of water from the lake should be avoided.

For more information, or to report a human or pet illness, contact the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) at 971-673-0400 or Marion County Health Department (Richard Sherman) at 503-588-5387.

