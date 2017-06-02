Health advisory lifted for Detroit Lake with reduced blue-green algae toxin levels

The Oregon Health Authority has lifted the health advisory issued earlier this month for Detroit Lake.

The advisory was issued June 2 due to blue-green algae and the toxins they produce.

Water monitoring has now confirmed the level of blue-green algae toxins are below guideline values for human exposure.

The Oregon Health Authority still recommends people be cautious with their pets in the lake because the levels are still above the very low guidelines established for dogs.

Detroit Lake is 46 miles southeast of Salem in Marion County.

Oregon health officials advise recreational visitors to always be alert to signs of algae blooms in all Oregon waters, because only a fraction of the many lakes and waterways in the state are monitored for blue-green algae by state and federal agencies.

People and their pets should avoid areas where the water is foamy, scummy, thick like paint, pea green, blue-green or brownish-red in color, if a thick mat of blue-green algae is visible in the water or bright green cells are suspended in the water column.

For additional information or to report illnesses in people or pets due to blooms, contact the Oregon Health Authority at 971-673-0400.

