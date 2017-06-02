Deputies: Squatters take over Wood Village house, turn on power

Four squatters were evicted from a home in Wood Village after staying there for a couple of weeks and even having power restored to the property.

Officials with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said their Homeless Outreach and Programs Engagement or HOPE team received a tip that a house in the 1400 block of Northeast Kokanee Lane was being occupied by people without legal authority to be there.

Working with the Gresham Police Department, the HOPE team determined the property was in foreclosure.

The sheriff’s office contacted the property management company, and deputies went with a representative of the company to the property to question the people there. It was determined the individuals had been there around two weeks and had utilities activated in their name.

Deputies also determined that two of the people had outstanding warrants, arresting 22-year-old Ashley Cappa of Portland on warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and attempting to elude by vehicle and arresting 22-year-old Zachary Bender of Gresham on two spate warrants for trespassing.

After giving time for the remaining individuals to gather their belongings and leave, the representative of the property company secured the home.

