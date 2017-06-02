Police: MAX driver assaulted by rider

Portland police responded to an incident where a passenger on a MAX train has assaulted an operator.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau responded to the scene near Northeast 102nd Avenue and East Burnside Street Friday afternoon.

Preliminary information from police indicated that the suspect was yelling on the eastbound MAX Blue Line train around 2:15 p.m., and when the operator came out of the cab to attempt to have the passenger quiet down, the suspect pushed the operator down.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and treated the operator.

The police said the suspect in the case, Steven J Caldwell, is now in custody.

