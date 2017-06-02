Police: MAX driver assaulted by rider, suspect arrested

Portland police responded to an incident where a passenger on a MAX train assaulted an operator.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau responded to the scene near Northeast 102nd Avenue and East Burnside Street Friday afternoon.

Police said the operator and witnesses on a Blue Line train told them a man had yelled about the First Amendment and made "loud unintelligible noises." The train operator asked the suspect not to yell or be disruptive.

The operator also told the man he would be asked to leave the train is he continued to be disruptive.

The suspect continued to scream and once the train arrived at East Burnside Street and 102nd Avenue Transit Station, the operator tried to contact the suspect. As the operator approached the suspect, the suspect struck the operator with his hands and feet, according to police.

As TriMet riders helped out the operator, the suspect left the train. He was later arrested near Southeast 103rd Avenue and Southeast Ankeny Street.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and treated the operator.

The suspect, Steven James Caldwell, 23, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charge of assault in the fourth degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree, interfering with public transportation, and interfering with a peace officer.

