Prostitution investigation leads to chase and crash near Tualatin

An early morning attempted arrest in a prostitution investigation led to a chase that ended in a crash and deputies opening up a larger human trafficking investigation.

Investigators with Wilsonville Police attempted to stop a suspect vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Friday when the vehicle drove away from the scene. Deputies said they could see at least one female victim in the vehicle, so they began a pursuit.

The suspect’s vehicle struck another vehicle not involved in the pursuit, causing deputies to pull back from the chase. The suspect vehicle was then located in Tualatin near Nyberg Road and Nyberg Lane where the car had become suspended in a tree.

A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit arrived on the scene and helped locate the suspect, who was then taken into custody. Two women were rescued from the car and taken to the hospital for treatment, with one suffering non-life-threatening back injuries.

The incident led the sheriff’s office to initiate a larger human trafficking investigation, with units from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Tualatin Police Department, Lake Oswego Police Department, and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue participating in the response and investigation.

The suspect in the incident, 18-year-old Roman Culver of Covington, Washington, is undergoing medical treatment for a condition unrelated to the incident. After treatment, he is expected to be booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of eluding police, assault and possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies said additional arrests may be made in this investigation. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with any information related to this case to please contact the tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online form at Clackamas.US.

