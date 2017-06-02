Domino’s employee on helping catch MAX thief suspect: 'I immediately recognized him'

In the moments after the deadly MAX stabbings, police say a man stole the wedding ring right off the hand of stabbing victim Ricky Best. It was recovered early Friday morning, thanks to a woman who saw a FOX 12 Facebook post Thursday and recognized the suspect.

Like everyone else in Portland, Racheal Mallory was sickened to hear about the deadly attack. Then, she was even more upset to hear that someone took advantage of the tragedy to steal from one of the victims.

Mallory works at Domino’s Pizza on Northeast Sandy near 36th Avenue, just a few blocks away from the Hollywood Transit Center where the stabbings happened.

She was on a break at work Thursday scrolling through Facebook when she saw the FOX 12 post showing surveillance images from the Portland Police Bureau of a man suspected of stealing a wedding ring and backpack from MAX hero Ricky Best.

“I immediately recognized him,” she said. “He frequents this area. He looked very familiar.”

Mallory told FOX 12 she actually saw the suspect walking past the pizza shop Thursday evening, hours before his images surfaced from that surveillance. She called the police and they tracked down the suspect at a nearby camp under the freeway.

Officers identified him as George Tschaggeny, 51, and said he was wearing Best’s wedding ring at the time of his arrest.

“I can’t imagine what kind of person would do that to somebody else, you know?” Mallory said. "I really wanted him to be held responsible for what he did. You know, for somebody who stood up to somebody else in their time of need to have something horrible happen to him when he was in a weak moment, it broke my heart."

Thankfully, officers recovered the wedding ring and the stolen backpack, but some of the items inside were missing, including Best’s wallet containing phone numbers of long-time friends his family is desperate to reach as they plan his funeral.

Mallory said Tschaggeny has been coming into her restaurant off and on for the last year, but he’s been struggling.

“Over the past year I’ve seen him change,” she explained. “His looks, his weight. It’s apparent he has some drug issues, but that gives him no right to ever do anything like that to anybody else – ever.”

She never thought she’d be a part of this story, but she’s thankful she could help bring some peace to the family of a local hero.

“I couldn’t imagine. I couldn’t imagine someone at one of their weakest moments having a really valuable item taken from them,” she said. “And the wife, I’m just happy she’s going to get his items back. That’s going to be the best reward.”

Anyone that sees Best’s wallet, which is described as a military camouflage pattern and may contain his ID, is asked to call police right away.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.