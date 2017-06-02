Police looking for motorcyclist who hit pregnant driver then rode away

Police are looking for a hit and run motorcyclist after they say he sent a pregnant woman to the hospital.

The woman is five months pregnant, and the crash put her baby in distress. Now, she and her husband want answers and for someone to turn this guy over to police.

Andrew Bunce was on the phone with his wife while she was driving in Gresham Thursday when a motorcyclist suddenly t-boned her car. Bunce left work and rushed to the scene, finding his wife and 6-year-old son in pain.

“She said, ‘A bike hit me!’ Instantly I’m thinking bicycle and she’s panicking,” he said. “I said, ‘Go to the hospital now, take the kids and get checked out. I’ll wait for the police.’ I waited another hour.”

Officials with the Gresham Police Department said officers responded to the scene but didn’t see anyone flagging them down, slowing down their response.

While Bunce is angry it took police so long to show up, he was more upset with what he saw on cell phone video shot by a bystander.

The footage showed the rider getting up after the crash and leaving the scene, also leaving Bunce’s wife and child behind.

Gresham police said the biker hit another car earlier and that driver chased after him, leading to the motorcycle crashing into Bunce’s wife’s vehicle.

Doctors transferred her to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, and the staff there are worried about the couple’s unborn baby.

“They’re telling us that we’re sitting ducks, there’s nothing they can do,” Bunce told FOX 12. “We just have to wait and hope for the best.”

Gresham police have not identified the biker, but they are continuing to look for him.

Bunce hopes he is caught and is pleading for anyone who knows the motorcyclist to call the Gresham police.

