Gov. Brown weighs in on planned weekend protests

Governor Kate Brown weighed in Friday on the potential for protesters clashing in Portland this weekend.

Thousands of protesters are expected to show up in Terry Schrunk Plaza Sunday with a variety of agendas, and after last week’s brutal killings on a TriMet MAX train, the governor hopes there is no more violence.

Federal authorities have approved a permit for a pro-Trump group to hold a rally in the federally owned plaza. Organizers call their events “Patriot Prayers” or “Free Speech” rallies.

The man charged in last week’s MAX stabbings, Jeremy Christian, attended one of the group’s previous events but was kicked out.

Counter-protests are being led by the Portland Stands Against Hate Coalition.

The grandmother of stabbing survivor Micah Fletcher asked both groups to postpone the rallies because of concerns that emotions are running high and more people will get hurt, but neither side is backing down.

Brown told FOX 12 Friday that while she respects the protesters’ first amendment rights, she hopes “peaceful” voices will be the most heard.

“Look, we certainly have a first amendment right to free speech here,” she said. “I encourage Oregonians to use their loving, peaceful voices to drown out the voices of hate and discrimination.”

Federal authorities are bringing in extra security officers to help the Portland Police Bureau on Sunday, and PPB officials said Thursday that they were also getting assistance from Portland Fire and Rescue, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon State Police.

