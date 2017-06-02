Medical examiner: 'Drug intoxication' cause of death for 4-year-old dental patient

The Clark County medical examiner has released the cause of death for a 4-year-old southwest Washington boy who died after a dental procedure.

The medical examiner said Friday Mykel Peterson of Vancouver died of multiple drug intoxication due to anesthesia.

Paramedics were called to Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry March 10.

The boy's mother says she brought him in for a routine visit and the dentist suggested repairing previous work. The boy was sedated by an anesthesiologist and later brought out to the waiting room, where he stopped breathing.

Peterson was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The dentists who run the business said in a previous statement that they haven't had a similar incident in over three years in Vancouver and that they contract with a board-certified anesthesiologist for those services.

The Washington State Department of Health is investigating.

