Second arrest made in stolen heavy equipment case

Deputies arrested a Warren man Wednesday after a pair of raids uncovered nearly $90,000 in stolen heavy equipment and tools.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 52-year-old Michael Siegelbaum following a search of his property.

That search was the second in the last two weeks, following a raid at a property in Rainier on May 19. Deputies said that tractors, chain saws, power tools and other construction equipment have been recovered during this investigation.

After the first search, deputies arrested 40-year-old Derek Kelley of Rainier. Information from that arrest led to the arrest this week of Siegelbaum. In addition to charges of theft, both men were charged with controlled substance violations.

Siegelbaum is being held on a $15,000 secured bond and faces charges including two counts of first-degree aggravated theft, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, first-degree theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Kelley’s secured bond was set at $18,300. He faces the counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft, three counts of first-degree criminal trespass, three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and additional theft and criminal mischief charges.

Investigators said they are continuing to match the stolen equipment with theft victims in Columbia and Multnomah counties.

