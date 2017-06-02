Pedestrian dies after one-vehicle crash in Clackamas County - KPTV - FOX 12

Pedestrian dies after one-vehicle crash in Clackamas County

Posted: Updated:
(courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff's Office) (courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a single car and a pedestrian Friday that left the pedestrian dead.

Deputies responded to reports of the crash near the intersection of Southeast Fern Avenue and Southeast 72nd Avenue just after 12:30 p.m.

Bystanders attempted to give medical aid to the pedestrian as deputies were en route, but the pedestrian died before deputies and medical personnel could arrive.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The sheriff’s office Crash Reconstruction and Forensic Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.