Beaverton man sentenced to 30 months in prison in blackmailing case

A 21-year-old Beaverton man was sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges tied to the attempted blackmailing of a Tigard woman.

Sean Spaulding pleaded guilty to one count each of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree, identity theft, invasion of privacy and coercion.

Spaulding was arrested in February after detectives said he had tried to blackmail the Tigard woman into sending explicit photos to him.

Investigators said Spaulding also tricked a juvenile girl into sending him nude photos and posed as a Portland woman to get other women to send him nude photos.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office also thanked the public for helping provide information in their investigation.

