Students dedicate concert to MAX train stabbing victims and survivors

Portland State University students used music to honor the victims and survivors of the MAX train stabbings by holding a concert Friday night.

Students said the concert was for everyone touched by the brutal stabbings that rocked the community one week ago.

Attack survivor Micah Fletcher attends the university as a music student, and although Fletcher couldn’t perform on Friday, his fellow classmates said they were singing for him and for his brave actions.

Music student Alexa Mansur said the news that Fletcher was among the victims was shocking.

“They released Micah’s name, I saw his picture and I broke down, I lost it,” she told FOX 12. “It’s like suddenly this is right at home, this is not just at PSU, this is the school of music, a fellow musician, a peer, someone I have class with. It’s something you absolutely can’t ignore.”

Mansur has sung on the same stage at PSU hundreds of times but thought Friday’s concert was different.

“I think it’s going to be an amazing experience,” she said. “Maybe kind of hard, maybe difficult, maybe painful, but I think we’ll come out feeling more together and in sync as a community, which is important.”

Mansur later said she was right, especially while performing the Charlie Chaplin song "Smile."

“The message of that song is timeless,” she said. “I know we’re all going to be trying to hold it together in that moment, it’s going to be cathartic for sure.”

“Music has an incredible capacity to help heal and to help channel the things we’re all feeling and experiencing on different levels,” music director Jeff Baker added.

During the performance, the young musicians were missing one of their own, as Fletcher was home recovering from the near-death stabbing on the MAX train.

Mansur said the concert was all about trying to bring Fletcher’s voice to everyone - peace, to a community touched by a brutal attack.

“It allows us to have this kind of voice for Micah in a way… that we can bring to the audience.”

