Police seeking suspect in Hollywood neighborhood bank robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in a bank robbery in Portland’s Hollywood neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct responded to reports of a robbery at the US Bank located at 1902 Northeast 42nd Avenue just after 4 p.m.

Workers at the bank told detectives the suspect demanded money from a teller but did not display a weapon.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash then left the bank without incident.

Officers searched the area but could not find anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Police describe the suspect in the case as a white 55 to 60-year-old man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 to 180 pounds with a thick gray mustache wearing a black skull cap, sunglasses blue pants and a black shirt embossed with the word “Oregon.”

Investigators ask anyone with information on this incident to please contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or email him at Brett.Hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.

