Valeri scores 2 to lead Timbers to 2-0 win over San Jose

Diego Valeri scored two goals to give the Portland Timbers a 2-0 victory over the short-handed San Jose Earthquakes on Friday night.More >
Midfielders Lindsey Horan and Allie Long and defender Meghan Klingenberg will join the U.S. team for the matches against Sweden on June 8 and Norway on June 11.More >
Rivalry week in Major League Soccer doesn't get much bigger than the Cascadia Derby between the past two cup champions; the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders.More >
Defender Liam Ridgewell scored the equalizer for Portland some four minutes after Atlanta went ahead and the Timbers settled for a 1-1 draw with the expansion United on Sunday.More >
Thousands of Portland area students filled the corridors of Providence Park Wednesday morning for Providence Health Fitness Day.More >
A plan for a privately funded expansion of Providence Park was given the green light by the Portland City Council Wednesday.More >
Timbers striker Fanendo Adi has been suspended for Saturday's match against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park.More >
Lee Nguyen scored in the 85th minute to pull the New England Revolution into a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Sunday night.More >
Diego Chara scored in the eighth minute for his seventh career goal in seven MLS seasons and the Portland Timbers beat the undermanned L.A. Galaxy 1-0 on Sunday.More >
The players have spoken – the Rose City has the best fans in Major League Soccer.More >
Jake Thompson allowed one run on four hits while striking out 10 over 7 2/3 innings and Oregon State defeated Holy Cross 8-2 in the Corvallis Regional on Friday night.More >
Diego Valeri scored two goals to give the Portland Timbers a 2-0 victory over the short-handed San Jose Earthquakes on Friday night.More >
Ten years since winning the second of their back-to-back national titles, the Beavers are the odds-on favorites to claim the pennant once more.More >
The Portland Winterhawks have signed Kieffer Bellows, a first round pick of the New York Islanders in the NHL Draft.More >
Ducks, Beavs and Cougs all get along as season two of the E Force Football 7-on-7 Memorial Day Invitational.More >
Oregon State's team captain and leading hitter, All-American Nick Madrigal went 1-on-1 with Fox 12's Nick Krupke for Oregon Sports Final.More >
You can certainly make a strong case that West Linn’s Tim Tawa was the best high school quarterback ever in Oregon. The Lions’ starter since sophomore year, all Tawa did was lead the state in passing yards, touchdowns and completions for a career. But the Stanford commit has another love: diamonds are forever.More >
Members of the Oregon State football team went 'Beyond Football' with a visit to OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital on Friday afternoon.More >
Former Oregon coach Chip Kelly is joining ESPN as a studio analyst next season.More >
Midfielders Lindsey Horan and Allie Long and defender Meghan Klingenberg will join the U.S. team for the matches against Sweden on June 8 and Norway on June 11.More >
