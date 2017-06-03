Valeri scores 2 to lead Timbers to 2-0 win over San Jose - KPTV - FOX 12

Valeri scores 2 to lead Timbers to 2-0 win over San Jose

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Diego Valeri scored two goals to give the Portland Timbers a 2-0 victory over the short-handed San Jose Earthquakes on Friday night.

Valeri opened the scoring in the 50th minute, sliding into his own pass to put an 18-yard shot past San Jose goalkeeper David Bingham and off the inside of the post.

The Timbers sealed the win in the last minute of stoppage time when Valeri knocked in the rebound of a shot by Fanendo Adi for his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

Portland (6-5-3) ended a five-game winless streak and got a measure of revenge after a 3-0 loss in San Jose in the teams' last meeting last month.

The two scores by Valeri moved him into a tie for the second-most goals in Timbers history and put him just two back of teammate Adi.

The Earthquakes (5-6-4), losers of two straight, played down a man for 53 minutes after Darwin Ceren earned two yellow cards in the span of a minute.

