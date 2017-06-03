Oregon State opens Corvallis Regional with 8-2 win over Holy Cro - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon State opens Corvallis Regional with 8-2 win over Holy Cross

By The Associated Press
Jake Thompson allowed one run on four hits while striking out 10 over 7 2/3 innings and Oregon State defeated Holy Cross 8-2 in the Corvallis Regional on Friday night.

Oregon State, the No. 1 national seed, goes on to face Yale on Saturday night in the double-elimination tournament. The Bulldogs, the regional's No. 3 seed, beat second-seeded Nebraska 5-1 in the early game.

Thompson, treated to a standing ovation by the sellout crowd at Goss Stadium, improved to 13-0 and the Beavers won their 17th straight. He didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning when he gave up three straight.

Brendan King (5-7) allowed five runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings for fourth-seeded Holy Cross (23-27), which advanced to the postseason for the first time since 1978.

Reporting by Anne M. Peterson, AP Sports Writer

