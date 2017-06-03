Deputies: Teen accused of robbing Vancouver 7-Eleven

A teenager is in custody, accused of robbing a Vancouver 7-Eleven, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the convenience store at Northeast 76th Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

A victim reported being robbed at gunpoint outside of the store, and provided officers with a description of the suspect.

Deputies later found a group of four males walking south of the store, including one who matched the suspect's description.

Additional responding deputies took statements from the victim and six acquaintances and learned that the suspect pointed a gun at several victims within the group during the robbery.

The victims were able to positively identify the 16-year-old suspect, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found a loaded 9mm handgun in the bushes near where the suspect was first seen by deputies. The gun was later determined to be stolen.

The suspect was booked into Juvenile Detention Hall on the charges of Robbery 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

