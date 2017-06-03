Hundreds gather in downtown Portland for 'March for Truth'

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Portland Saturday afternoon as part of a nationwide protest called March for Truth.

Organizers said the goal of the event was to demand impartial investigations into alleged Russian interference during last year’s presidential elections.

"I'm here today because I think it's really important that as Americans we demand the truth about the interference in our election, or potential interference, and any potential ties our administration has with Russia," Lacey Schaich said.

“There’s a lot we don’t know about and it deserves looking into,” Erin Munoz added.

First gathering at Terry Schrunk Plaza, the marchers listened to speakers and music then peacefully protested downtown.

People still listening to speakers. They're set to march downtown after. #MarchforTruth pic.twitter.com/8jX8OZCv9n — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) June 3, 2017

People attending the event told FOX 12 that even though the crowd was smaller than some of the other recent Portland marches, they still believe their voices were heard clearly.

“I feel like hopefully, it will spark a change,” Stella Vincent said.

The rally was a permitted event, and protesters stayed on the sidewalk and did not block any traffic.

March is peaceful. People staying on sidewalks & not blocking traffic. pic.twitter.com/yE4f6VmEpX — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) June 3, 2017

