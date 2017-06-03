Dog rescued after falling 100 feet off Gorge trail - KPTV - FOX 12

Dog rescued after falling 100 feet off Gorge trail

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) -

A dog was rescued from the Columbia River Gorge Saturday after falling 100 feet off of a trail.

Crews from Corbett Fire responded to the animal rescue call on the Horse Tail Falls trail around 8:40 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, the crews reported that the dog had fallen over a cliff and could be heard barking below.

The rope rescue team rappelled down to the dog’s location and was able to safely get the animal back on the trail.

