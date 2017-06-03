Dog rescued after falling 100 feet off Gorge trail

A dog was rescued from the Columbia River Gorge Saturday after falling 100 feet off of a trail.

Crews from Corbett Fire responded to the animal rescue call on the Horse Tail Falls trail around 8:40 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, the crews reported that the dog had fallen over a cliff and could be heard barking below.

Crews are on scene the dog is approximately 100' over a cliff.

Dog is barking crews are rappelling down. pic.twitter.com/xOSK1OyR1w — Corbett Fire (@Corbett_Fire) June 3, 2017

The rope rescue team rappelled down to the dog’s location and was able to safely get the animal back on the trail.

Arco the dog has been successfully rescued after a 100' fall off Horse Tail Falls trail. Corbett Fire's rope rescue team made the rescue. pic.twitter.com/NbhKGRkUEw — Corbett Fire (@Corbett_Fire) June 3, 2017

