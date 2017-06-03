FOX 12 leads Portland in ratings, views and visits

May multi-platform performance puts station on top for entire TV season

In a television season littered with breaking news events in Portland, FOX 12 (KPTV) was the top television station for the 2016-2017 season on all platforms.

The FOX affiliate took the top spot in both the morning and late news rating races. In addition, the station continued its digital dominance, racking up over 58,000,000 engaged users on Facebook from September 2016 through May 2017.The station currently has over 621,000 followers on the social media site, nearly 300,000 more than any other station in Portland.

FOX 12’s news app also saw significant growth during the TV season, with over 65,000,000 page views from September through May. The station’s unique visitors on its website (www.kptv.com) and apps totaled more than 17.5 million for the season.

Final numbers from Nielsen Media in May revealed that Good Day Oregon, FOX 12’s morning newscast, was the top broadcast from 4:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., dominating key advertising demographic categories of adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and adults 35-64. The morning show celebrated its 20th anniversary on the air at the beginning of the TV season, with popular, long-standing anchors Kimberly Maus and Shauna Parsons, traffic reporter Tony Martinez and weather with Andy Carson.

FOX 12 also remained the leader in late news. The 10 O’clock News with anchors Wayne Garcia and Elizabeth Dinh and Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen, held the number one position in all demographics and the 11 O’clock News took over the top spot in May. MORE Good Day Oregon is the top local lifestyle program in the market.

It was a big television season for news in Portland, with many stories grabbing national and international headlines. Since the season began in late September 2016, FOX 12 covered a tornado on the Oregon Coast and gas explosion in Northwest Portland in October, violent protests in downtown Portland following the presidential election, six major winter storms, and, just last week, the stabbings on a MAX train during the afternoon commute.

FOX 12 was consistently the breaking news leader in the market, with more viewers turning to the station on all platforms for updates. In May, FOX 12 drew a massive 2.3 million unique eyeballs, with just its leading a.m. and late news newscasts, website and apps combined.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to serve our viewers on all platforms,” said Vice-President/General Manager Adrienne Roark. “Our digital and rating performances prove that Portland viewers have made FOX 12 their first, live, local choice on-air, online and on the go. We look forward to continuing to provide more local news than any other station in Portland.”

“We know how important it is to create brand loyalty, no matter the platform,” said Corey Hanson, Executive News Director. “When the big story breaks, we’ve gratified that viewers consistently turn to us. FOX 12 is committed to providing the most important news of the day no matter where our viewers are watching.”

