WATCH NOW: 2017 Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade

It was a Brilliant Rose Festival night in downtown Portland for the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade!

Crowds packed the downtown area to see the lights and majesty of the dazzling floats and enjoy the spectacle of their favorite bands,

Watch the video in the Player above to relive all the fun and excitement of this year's parade.

Don't forget to share your photos from the Starlight Parade by using the hashtags #StarlightParade and #BrilliantRoseFestival.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.